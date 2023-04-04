Aaron Rodgers is ready to leave the Packers for the Jets, but while both parties continue to negotiate, there's reportedly an NFC team monitoring the situation to potentially make a move.

The end of an era is imminent. Aaron Rodgers has decided to leave Green Bay after 18 seasons, making it clear he wants to be traded to the Jets. An agreement has yet to be reached, but it looks like a matter of time before he leaves the Packers.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has taken a jab at the four-time NFL MVP for how he handled this situation, while head coach Matt LaFleur is already preparing the 2023 NFL season with Jordan Love as his starting quarterback.

However, it looks like other teams besides New York are keeping an eye on Rodgers. Yes, the veteran signal-caller looks determined to move to the Big Apple, but that doesn't mean other suitors aren't monitoring his situation.

Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers also wanted by NFC rivals

On Tuesday, Craig Carton of FS1 surprisingly claimed the San Francisco 49ers are prepared to go after Rodgers if his move to the Jets falls apart, "Aaron Rodgers would absolutely want to play for this franchise: [the] San Francisco 49ers. They have Trey Lance, who's coming off a broken ankle, Brock Purdy, who's not going to be throwing till August or September, and they signed Sam Darnold. They do not have a quarterback right now. Maybe, Trey [Lance] becomes a stud. We don't know. Aaron Rodgers is from the area and has always said, 'I might want to go home one day,'" Carton said.

"Now, he famously also said,' I want to screw it to San Francisco for not drafting me'. Well, he's already done that, okay? So, here's the reality. San Francisco does not have a first-round draft pick in this draft. They gave them all away to get Trey Lance. They do, however, because of compensatory picks, have like five third-round picks. So, the conversation has been: multiple third-round picks in this draft, and a first-round pick in next draft," Carton added.

Well, this will probably be one of the boldest statements we'll hear in the offseason. The only thing that would make this remotely possible is that there's no turning back between the Packers and Rodgers. But sending him to an NFC rival would be the last thing Green Bay would do. Besides, the compensation will probably not be satisfying enough. As for the Niners, they seem to be more than fine at the position.