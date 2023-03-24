After failing to reach the AFC Championship game in the last two seasons, it's time for the Bills to step up. Here, we'll take a look at former Super Bowl champions who could be of help to Josh Allen.

Something has to change in Buffalo. The Bills have become a heavyweight in their division, yes. But they still lack something to be a real powerhouse in their conference, not just on paper.

They have a star signal-caller like Josh Allen, who has blossomed into one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL. but Sean McDermott's team has yet to become a serious Super Bowl contender.

Two years ago, the Bills were stopped by Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Last season, it was Joe Burrow and the Bengals who eliminated them at Highmark Stadium in the Divisional Round. Therefore, the team should look at these free agents with championship experience.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still out there, and with his return to the gridiron drawing nearer, plenty of teams have been linked with him. It's not like the Bills have problems at wide receiver, but adding another weapon of his caliber would certainly make Allen's offense even more scary.

Beckham ticks a lot of boxes, including the championship experience this team lacks. To have a player of his talent on the open market and do nothing about it is something the Bills can't afford to do right now. Not if they really want to succeed.

Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette, meanwhile, suits perfectly for this moment of the Bills. With Devin Singletary gone, Buffalo must bring a new running back and the former Buccaneers man should be a strong candidate.

A pivotal contributor to Tampa Bay's 2021 Super Bowl success, Fournette hit the free agency this offseason after being released by the Bucs, who needed to free up cap space. Seizing this opportunity would make much more sense than wasting draft picks or giving up players for another RB.