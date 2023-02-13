With the Las Vegas Raiders releasing Derek Carr, he should gauge plenty of attention in free agency. Here, we choose his three likeliest destinations.

Derek Carr has informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he won't waive his no-trade clause for any team. He was reportedly close to being traded to the New Orleans Saints, but that won't be the case anymore.

Carr didn't want to do the Raiders any favors, and rightfully so, as they threw him under the bus despite his mostly solid play over the years. Now, the team has no choice but to release him. Otherwise, the $40.4 million remaining on his deal would become guaranteed.

So, now that there will be plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the league, Carr might as well fetch some nice value in free agency. With that in mind, let's take a look at three potential landing spots for him.

NFL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Derek Carr

3. New York Jets

The New York Jets are one decent quarterback away from being a playoff team. And while they're likely focusing on Aaron Rodgers, they need to have a plan b in case he decides to stay in Green Bay or joins the Raiders.

The Jets have put together an elite set of talent on both sides of the field. And even if Carr isn't a top-tier quarterback by any means, he'd be at least four steps ahead of Zach Wilson, one of the biggest busts ever.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will most likely enter a rebuilding era. Tom Brady is no longer in town, and Kyle Trask is their only quarterback under contract ahead of next season, at least for the time being.

But, while they might not have a solid offensive line or a championship-caliber defense, they still have an impressive set of weapons in the passing game. So, they could target Derek Carr to pair him with Mike Evans and Chris Goodwin for years to come.

1. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have been stuck in a mediocrity spiral with a revolving door of washed-out quarterbacks. They haven't found a replacement for Andrew Luck, but it's not like they've aimed that high, either.

Carr might as well be just what Jim Irsay is looking for. He's good but not great and will demand a hefty salary, so that's right on cue for this organization. The Colts have an elite defense and a superstar at RB, so Carr might be just enough to make the playoffs.