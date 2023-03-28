Even though he's won it all at Foxboro, Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots might be in jeopardy right now.

The New England Patriots were used to ruling the AFC East — and the NFL, for that matter — during the Tom Brady era. Bill Belichickcemented himself as one of the greatest Head Coaches of all time during that epic run.

But Belichick and the Patriots haven't been as dominant since Brady left. Some believe that the debate about whether the coach had made the quarterback is finally over, as Tom went on to win another ring without him.

Moreover, it seems like the Pats aren't looking forward to rebuilding any time soon. Recently, team owner Robert Kraft was non-committal when asked about Belichick's future in charge of the organization.

NFL Rumors: Patriots Might Fire Bill Belichick

“You guys have posted a losing record two of the last three seasons," the reporter asked. "If that happens again, could Bill [Belichick’s] job be in jeopardy, or is he here to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record and beyond?”

“Look, I’d like him to break Don Shula’s record, but I’m not looking for any our players to get great stats,” Kraft responded. “We’re about winning, and doing whatever we can to win. And that’s what our focus is now. And I — it’s very important to me that we make the playoffs, and that’s what I hope happens next year.”

Kraft Blames Belichick For Matt Patricia's Struggles

Belichick still needs 30 regular-season wins to catch Shula, and the team revamped the coaching staff to put their woes behind next season. That comes after defensive-minded assistant Matt Patricia was asked to call plays in offense, which Kraft thinks was a mistake:

“I think he got put in a difficult position,” Kraft said. “And I think it was sort of an experiment. And he worked very hard at it. And in retrospect, I don’t think it was the right thing. And I feel bad for him, because he’s such a hard worker. He got put in a difficult position."

Notably, the business mogul may have taken a shot at Belichick, as he was ultimately responsible for that decision. So, is trouble finally brewing in paradise after two incredible decades? It certainly looks like it.