With the Tennesee Titans reportedly looking to move on from Derrick Henry, we take a look at the likeliest destinations for the star running back.

For years, the Tennessee Titans have been a pesky team that doesn't always win the pretty way. But with Ryan Tannehill likely heading out, the team might also pursue a new destination for Derrick Henry.

Henry has been one of the most dominant driving forces in the league for years now. His combination of size, strength, and speed is almost unmatched, even if health has always been a concern.

So, now that the word around the NFL is that the Titans could consider moving on from him, let's take a look at three franchises that should be working overtime to try and trade for King Henry.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Derrick Henry

3. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the oddsmakers' favorites to land Derrick Henry. This is a bit of a surprise, considering they have Joe Mixon under contract. Nonetheless, his recent legal turmoil might make them look somewhere else.

Whatever the case, Henry would be an upgrade over every single running back in the league, Mixon included. He's the workhorse guy that could take plenty of pressure off Joe Burrow's shoulders in a very physical division.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't need to establish the run to have the best offense in the game. That's what happens when you have two offensive masterminds in the game like Eric Bieniemy and Andy Reid, and a future Hall of Famer like Patrick Mahomes.

Still, the Chiefs could use plenty of help in the running game department. Isiah Pacheco outplayed Clyde Edwards-Helaire and proved to be a dog, but Derrick Henry is the best in business, and they have the money to pay him.

1. Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel made sure to revamp the Miami Dolphins offense, bringing it back to life from the Brian Flores' days. Tua Tagovailoa sure thrived with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill making plays down the field.

However, the Dolphins' passing game left some to be desired. Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds failed to be that bell-cow running back every team needs, so the fit is more than obvious here.