Even though their public stance is that they're moving forward with the quarterback, a report claims the Rams are actually trying to trade Matthew Stafford.

The Los Angeles Rams took many steps back in 2022. Far from building on their Super Bowl victory, Sean McVay's team had a forgettable year as it finished third in the NFC West and missed the playoffs.

Now, the future of the team is uncertain. Big-name players, who were key contributors to their successful campaign in 2021, are now reportedly on the way out. But is quarterback Matthew Stafford also part of that group?

The veteran quarterback hasn't been in LA that long, and he signed a contract extension just a year ago after leading his team to a Super Bowl win. Still, according to NFL reporter Michael Lombardi, the Rams are already trying to find Stafford a new home.

NFL Rumors: Rams are trying to trade Matthew Stafford

"Matt Stafford is fully available," Lombardi said in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, via CBS Sports. "They would love to trade [him]. They can't [easily] do it, because he's got $57 million guaranteed. [But] they're trying to get out from it. [They've] called teams, I know this."

This would be the team's secret stance, since they publicly claimed to be moving forward with Stafford as their starting quarterback. “We’re going to definitely rely on Matthew, he’s definitely one of our pillars,” general manager Les Snead said.

Stafford has proven he has what it takes to lead a successful team, but injuries have recently caught up to him. Therefore, it wouldn't be that strange if the Rams explore what they could get in return for the 35-year-old signal-caller.