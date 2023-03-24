Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most coveted wideouts on the market, and the New England Patriots seem to have a plan to get him from the Arizona Cardinals.

Many blockbuster trades and significant free agent signings have already been made. However, the NFL still has room for more interesting moves. Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins is probably one of the biggest names left on the market.

The All-Pro wide receiver is reportedly ready to leave Arizona this offseason as the organization continues in rebuilding mode. Unsurprisingly, Hopkins has already been linked with a number of potential landing spots.

The Patriots would make sense as a trade suitor considering their lack of proven talent at the position apart from JuJu Smith-Schuster. New England is reportedly interested in DHop, but will take their time to make a move.

Rumor: Patriots waiting to make a move for DeAndre Hopkins

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots are not pursuing Hopkins right now because the Cardinals' demands are considered too high. Instead, New England would wait until Arizona changes its stance:

“With a new Cardinals regime, headed by GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon, rival teams know Hopkins would be a salary dump, which significantly reduces his trade value. That’s why teams like the Patriots, who had an early conversation with the Cardinals, don’t plan to pursue him unless there’s a substantial change in philosophy, according to a league source."

While Hopkins would be an interesting addition, his injury history and contract duration (his deal is up in 2024) may explain why the Patriots are holding their horses. If their guess is right and the Cardinals fail to find a new trade partner soon, New England may get what it wants - which is to trade for Hopkins for a lower price.