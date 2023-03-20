Roger Goodell has been the NFL commissioner since 2006. After serving as the league's representative for 16 years, his future in the league will soon be decided by the teams' owners.

In 2006, Roger Goodell was selected to succeed retiring commissioner Paul Tagliabue. The voting was not easy for him, but he defeated Gregg Levy in the fifth ballot (23-8) to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority and take the job.

Goodell has definitely changed the league, working to build a more interesting product for the fans and taking football to new places. Now, he'll know if his work has been enough to continue as the NFL commissioner.

NFL owners are set to offer Roger Goodell a new deal

Roger Goodell started his tenure as NFL commissioner on September 1, 2006. He just finished his 16th season in 2022 and he's set to be the league's representative for more years.

According to ESPN'S Adam Schefter, NFL owners will offer Roger Goodell a multi-year extension to continue as commissioner this week at their meetings at Phoenix, Arizona.

This would be Goodell's fourth extension since taking the job in 2006; the previous ones came in 2009, 2012 and 2017. According to ESPN, this deal would be the most lucrative ever given to any commissioner in any sport thanks to the financial success the league has had with him as representative.

Rumors say this would be the last extension for Goodell. Tagliabue left the job when he was 65, one year older than Goodell, so the league is expected to target potential candidates during the last year of this new deal.