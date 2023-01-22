It seems that Nick Saban was very hard against Brock Purdy when he visited Alabama looking for a chance to play with the program. Check here what Saban told him.

The San Francisco 49ers are happy with Brock Purdy, they are back in the playoffs and closer than ever to another Super Bowl.

After Jimmy Garoppolo was injured everyone thought it was the end of the season for the 49ers but things went better than expected.

The 49ers finished the regular season as one of the big favorites to win the Wild Card round and they did so against the Seattle Seahawks 41-23.

What did Saban tell Purdy during his visit in Alabama?

Nick Saban, Alabama's head coach, told Purdy harsh things: “You're below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average.”

But it seems Saban was wrong about Purdy, the 49ers are in the 2023 Playoffs thanks to Purdy and his game style, plus the 49ers are likely to make it to the Super Bowl if Purdy stays healthy.

On the other hand, the 2022 College Football season for Alabama was 'okay', they had a good record but it was not enough to reach the 2023 CFP National Championship.