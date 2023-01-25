It's officially the dawn of a new era in the National Football League, and Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are no longer top-MVP candidates.

That's become quite evident while looking at the NFC and AFC Conference Championship games. There aren't any veteran quarterbacks still in contention to win the Vince Lombardi trophy award this season.

Notably, this shouldn't come as a surprise at all, as it's been the common trend long before the NFL playoffs started. In fact, the top 3 leading MVP candidates are youngsters. Let's break it down.

Top 3 NFL MVP Candidates This Season

3. Jalen Hurts

This was a make-or-break season for Jalen Hurts. Despite all speculation, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to hold on to him, making a big commitment and surrounding him with the weapons he needed to thrive.

Hurts paid that confidence back and had the best season of his young career so far. Moreover, he looked like the franchise QB some doubted he could ever be. He would've run away with this award if it wasn't for that injury.

2. Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow's impressive career start continues. Despite being around for just two full seasons, he's already considered a top-five quarterback in this league, and for very good reasons.

Burrow has turned the Cincinnati Bengals into a powerhouse. He's maximized the plethora of weapons at his disposal with his impressive reads and adjustments at the line of scrimmage, and his talent is just unmatched.

1. Patrick Mahomes

And last but not least, Patrick Mahomes is once again leading the NFL MVP race. He had a chip on his shoulder this season after people doubted he could be as efficient without Tyreek Hill.

Needless to say, he did more than enough to shut down the doubters again, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to another remarkable campaign and the AFC Championship Game. Maybe, it's time people stop doubting him already.