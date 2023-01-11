Odell Beckham Jr.'s future holds a new sport in sight. The wide receiver has decided to try a new sport in Mexico after missing the 2022 NFL season and being unable to defend his Super Bowl LVI title.

Odell Beckham Jr. was unable to play the 2022 NFL season as no team offered him a contract this year. Now, he's set to make a change in his career and try a new sport in Mexico. Will he be as successful as he has been in the NFL?

There's no doubt that Odell Beckham Jr. is a great wide receiver. Unfortunately, a torn ACL kept him away from the fields in the 2022 NFL season and he was unable to return this year.

As he decided to sit for the 2022 NFL season, he's trying to stay near sports, but with a different one from football. According to reports, he's set to become part of a team in Mexico in a new journey for him.

Odell Beckham Jr. will invest in Liga MX with Club Necaxa

Besides football, soccer is one of the favorite sports of Odell Beckham Jr. Now, he'll try with it as he has invested in Club Necaxa, a team from Mexico's major tournament Liga MX.

According to a report from Sportico, Odell Beckham Jr. will become part of the Rayos as he has purchased a stake from the Mexican side. He has invested in the group led by Al Tylis and Sam Porter, but it also includes celebrities like Mesut Ozil, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander and Kate Upton.

Club Necaxa is now valued in over $200 million after these investments. The reports say OBJ also purchased a stake in a Major League Pickleball's expansion franchise in Washington D.C.