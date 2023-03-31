New England had a moved week in different fronts, with a potential trade for Lamar Jackson being one of them. But Bill Belichick took some heat from a former Patriots player like Asante Samuel, and now Matt Judon defended his coach.

It has been a busy week for New England, especially surrounding Bill Belichick. Patriots head coach was at the center stage days ago in the annual league meetings for some statements he made, although a Super Bowl champion with the team like Asante Samuel jumped in to criticize his former boss.

Belichick is known for putting the best players he has on the field regardless of what their draft status or salary is. That’s why it is not that shocking that he continues refusing to name a starting quarterback between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, but it’s still an interesting discussion who will be their signal-caller.

The Hall of Fame head coach also had some noteworthy answers in the press conference he gave. There he mentioned the last 25 years of the franchise when asked about the present, which he later clarified. Though that wasn’t going to be it for him.

Matt Judon backs Belichick amid criticism

The uncertainty at quarterback makes New England a potential landing spot for Lamar Jackson. With the Baltimore Ravens refusing to match his asking price, the 2019 NFL MVP is available. In that context, former Patriots player Samuel took to Twitter to advise Jackson to stay away from Belichick.

“Lamar Jackson, my brother, trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick”, the retired cornerback wrote. Although a current key piece in New England didn’t hesitate to defend his head coach. “Hush up. It’s different over here”, Judon responded. It wasn’t any harsh message, but it proved that players still back him up despite their recent struggles missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record in the 2022 season.