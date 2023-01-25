Philadelphia Eagles take on San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for the 2023 NFC Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 NFC Championship

Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers meet in the 2023 NFC Championship. This game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The home team knows that the visitors are favorites like them and even a little more. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 NFC Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Eagles are having a good season, they haven't gone this far in the playoffs for a long time. The Eagles are favorites at home but the 49ers are lethal on the road.

The 49ers have everything in their favor to win this game, plus they have Brock Purdy and the other teams in the league don't know how Purdy plays or what new things he can do.

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: Date

Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers play for the 2023 NFC Championship on Sunday, January 29 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This game will be exciting, but the offensive lines will have the main role during the game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers at the 2023 NFC Championship

This game for the 2023 NFC Championship, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, January 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX.