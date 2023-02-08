With three options to be their next starting QB, HC Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have already ruled one of them out for the next season.

It's been more than two decades since the San Francisco 49ers last won a Super Bowl. They've been knocking on the door of another Vince Lombardi trophy, but poor QB play has held them back over and over.

They now face a key offseason. They could have as many as three potential starters, while some insiders and analysts believe — and urge them — to trade for a veteran QB to get over the hump once and for all.

However, it seems like Kyle Shanahan has already ruled one of those out, as he recently stated that there's 'no scenario' in which he sees Jimmy Garoppolo being a part of the team next season.

NFL News: San Francisco 49ers Shut The Door On Jimmy Garoppolo

The Niners failed to trade Garoppolo this offseason due to a shoulder injury, and he wind up starting for them after Trey Lance got hurt. But now that Brock Purdy's also on board, there's just no need for him to stay:

“No, we’re content enough,” Shanahan said, per NBC's ProFootballTalk. “I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with. So when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

Purdy suffered an elbow injury during their NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, the team is confident he can avoid Tommy John surgery and be ready for next season:

“He’s continuing to go through that process [of second opinions],” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “I think the positive bit of news is that it seems to be consistent that the right approach is that one that’s about that six-month one. Now, everybody will also say you never know until you get in there. Every surgeon will tell you that on every surgery. They’re continuing to work through that process, but we seem encouraged by the prognosis.”

Truth be told, Purdy looked much better and poised than Lance, even though Lance has a higher ceiling. Even so, one can only wonder how far this team could go with a proven player behind center.