Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Jalen Hurts could be the stars of Super Bowl LVII. Read here to check out how much money does the MVP Award winner get.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to face off for the Vince Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams were the No.1 seed in each conference posting a remarkable 14-3 record.

When we talk about the famous Most Valuable Player award towards the Super Bowl, there are many names who could be atop of the list. The quarterbacks might be an obvious choice: Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts. In other positions, Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster or DeVonta Smith.

Althought the ultimate goal for the Chiefs and Eagles is to hoist the Lombardi trophy, many players dream their entire career with a Super Bowl MVP Award. That's what sets legends apart. Read here to find out how much money does the MVP winner gets.

How much money does Super Bowl MVP get?

The NFL doesn't give money to the Super Bowl MVP. However, a big paycheck might come if the player who wins it triggers a specific clause in his contract. From that point of view, a huge bonus could be ready for anyone thanks to a brilliant performance.

Furthermore, the Super Bowl MVP winner gets the Pete Rozelle trophy as a recognition to his achievement as the Most Valuable Player in the game. During the last years, especially depending on the sponsors, the MVP also gets a free car.

Another treat for the Super Bowl MVP is an invitation to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Since Phil Simms won the award in Super Bowl XXI, the MVP winner was paid to promote the parks and the resort. That's when Simms started the iconic phrase: "I'm going to Disney World".

As a tradition in the last decades, the Super Bowl MVP travels to Disney World and becomes the guest of honor during a parade in Magic Kingdom. If the MVP decides not to go, another player from the winning team usually takes his place. In this particular case, the Super Bowl MVP indeed gets money as part of the campaign to promote the parks and the resort.