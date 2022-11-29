Everything is set for another exciting championship game in the NFL. Now, the Super Bowl Music Fest will return to Phoenix and here is all the information you need to know regarding artists and how to get tickets for it.

Time goes by and all the 32 NFL teams are preparing for the 2022 Playoffs. The league is warming up for it and they announced the return of the Super Bowl Music Fest, with tons of great artists performing at it that surely will bring more joy to Phoenix, Arizona.

With the regular season ending, all the teams are trying to add some wins in their last chances in order to make it to Playoffs. Their biggest dream is the Super Bowl, and this year will have an extra spice for all the fans.

The NFL is always trying to improve and get the fans more involved for the Super Bowl. Now, the league announced the return of the Music Fest for the most important game of the year and the lineup is really unbelievable.

Super Bowl LVII Music Fest: Which artists will perform at it?

The Super Bowl LVII will be played in Phoenix, Arizona in February 12, 2023. But the NFL wants to build a great environment days before and announced a Music Fest for it, with great artists in the lineup.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will start on Thursday, February 9 and will end on Saturday, February 11, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Three days to prepare for the big game.

On Thursday night, Paramore, with expected special guests to be announced, will open the Super Bowl Music Fest. The next day it will be turn for Dave Mathews Band and a DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). Then the event wraps up with Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown performing on Saturday night.

Tickets will be available starting December 2, 2022 through Ticketmaster's website. This Music Festival will pair-up with Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show, so it will be a week full of great artists performing in Arizona.