It is very unusual to see a young elite quarterback like Lamar Jackson being available. Many teams need an upgrade at the most important position, and the New England Patriots should be a landing spot. But a Super Bowl champion with the team warned Jackson about playing for Bill Belichick.

There is a long list of franchises looking for an elite signal-caller. The Patriots drafted Mac Jones just two years ago, although he hasn’t grown as expected. To make things worse for New England, they will compete twice against Josh Allen, the star-studded Miami Dolphins, and potentially the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets.

If the Green Bay Packers trade Rodgers, the Patriots will have the worst quarterback of the AFC East. That’s why the rumors about Jackson joining them could make sense, except a former player of the team wouldn’t advice the 2019 NFL MVP to make that change.

Asante Samuel sends strong message to Lamar regarding Belichick

The Patriots were the team to beat for two decades when Tom Brady was their quarterback. Those first Super Bowl wins in particular were boosted by great defenses, and Samuel is a two-time champion as a cornerback since he played there between 2003 and 2007.

Winning titles is something that usually creates bonds across the organization. However, Samuel doesn’t have good memories when it comes to New England’s head coach. “Lamar Jackson, my brother, trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick”, he posted on his Twitter account. The team was recently linked to Jackson based on the player's reported interest, but that move looks like a long shot as of now.