Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills meet today in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). The GOAT's record is huge against the visitors. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Buccaneers are leading the NFC South Division with nine wins and three losses. The team won the last three weeks against the Giants, Colts and Falcons. So far the Buccaneers are Big favorites to play in the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills have to find a way to win this game as things in the AFC East Division are getting complicated with the Patriots winning all games. The Bills have a good record with seven wins and five losses but last week they lost to the Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 AM

PT: 1:25 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills: Storylines

The most recent victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady came against the Atlanta Falcons 30-17 on the road as the second consecutive victory on the road and the third for the team's current winning streak. Before that victory the Bucs beat the Giants 30-10 at home and the Colts 38-31 on the road. The Buccaneers 'most recent loss was to the Washington Football Team on the road just after Bye Week 9. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense is averaging 31.4 as the No. 1 in the 2021 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills can claim a spot in the playoffs but only if they win more games. The team won two of the past five weeks with a recent 10-15 loss to the New England Patriots in what was a highly defensive game where Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball only three times during the game. But that was enough to win against the Bills. Buffalo's offense are scoring an average of 28 points per game and the defense allows 16.3 points per game as the second-best defense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are obvious favorites at home with -3.5 points to cover at FanDuel, they have a strong offense that will be able to sweep the visitors. Buffalo Bills are underdogs with +3.5 ATS. The totals is set at 53.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5.



FanDuel Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5 Totals 53.5 Buffalo Bills +3.5

* Odds via FanDuel