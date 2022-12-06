Tom Brady continues to break all the records set by him or any other quarterback, now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are closer to the 2022 playoffs than ever. Check here his new record.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came close to losing to the New Orleans Saints in what was a heart-stopping Week 13 Monday Night Football game. But the luck of the Buccaneers is called Tom Brady and there he was to save the franchise.

So far the Buccaneers have a record of 6-6-0 overall, they are still far from the playoffs but with five remaining games the chances are greater. Against divisional rivals the Buccaneers are 3-1.

The next game for Tom Brady is against the 49ers on December 11 at Levi's Stadium, unfortunately his old friend Jimmy Garoppolo will not be there to say hello as Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to injury.

What new personal record did Tom Brady set?

Among all his personal records there is now a new one on the list, this time it is one related to the '4th quarters comebacks'. During the Week 13 game against the Saints, the Bucs trailed 3-16 at the 4th quarter, but Tom Brady came from behind with two touchdown passes to win the game 17-16.

The interesting thing about that record is that Tom Brady had one of the worst 4th quarter comebacks record with 0-37 (regular season) when trailing by at least 13 points. And the record was even worse including playoff games with 1-43, that only victory was during Super Bowl LI against the Falcons. Now he is 2-37 and 2-43 including postseason games.

Tom Brady is ranked 5th overall among all the 2022 NFL quarterbacks with a record of 5-6-0, 66% passes completion, 3051 yards, 14 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.