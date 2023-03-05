Travis Kelce was the host of Saturday Night Live this week. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared on an unreleased sketch and it is a must-see for all his fans.

The 2022 NFL season was remarkable for Travis Kelce. The tight end was key in multiple games for the Chiefs to get the win and of course he was very important for their Super Bowl LVII victory against the Eagles.

Once the 2022 season ended, Travis Kelce was reached to host Saturday Night Live. He was the star of the show, with multiple hilarious sketches that prove he has a big sense of humor.

It is known that Saturday Night Live films multiple sketches and not all of them make it to the final cut. With Travis Kelce was the same, but now it has been released and the fans are loving it.

In the unreleased sketch, Travis and some other players, including his brother Jason, promote NFL Gives Back. Of course this piece is ironic and the main idea of it is "Lifting women whose boyfriends can't lift them up."

Here's the full sketch: