In the NFL playoffs, the Eagles host the 49ers. Read here to check out what happens if Philadelphia and San Francisco tie in the NFC Championship game.

The Eagles were the best team in the NFC. Though they suffered in the final stretch of the season to win the NFC East over the Dallas Cowboys, because Jalen Hurts got injured, Philadelphia bounced back to clinch the No.1 seed and then dominated the New York Giants in the Divisional round.

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. Kyle Shanahan and his players are on an impressive twelve-game winning streak. After they traded for running back Christian McCaffrey, everything changed. Then, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as an incredible player.

So, Eagles and 49ers clash for the NFC title and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what happens if Philadelphia and San Francisco tie in the NFC Championship game.

NFL playoffs: What happens if Eagles and 49ers tie in the NFC Championship game?

If Eagles and 49ers tie in the NFC Championship game, then the conference winner would be decided in overtime. This would be a major situation considering there are new overtime rules for the NFL playoffs. However, during this postseason, no matchup has ended in a tie.

The new overtime rules in the NFL playoffs guarantee that both teams will have at least one possession. Previously, the first team to score a touchdown or a safety automatically won. Now, after the controversy in last season's Chiefs-Bills game of the Divisional round, each team get the ball at least once.

Under this new format, many experts believe that coaches would prefer to kick in overtime if they win the coin toss rather than receive the ball. If the team that wins the coin toss defer, they will know what they need on their possession to claim the victory. For example, field goal, touchdown or even win with a touchdown and a two-point conversion if the other team only went for an extra point if they scored a touchdown first.