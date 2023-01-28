In the NFL playoffs, the 49ers visit the Eagles. Read here to check out what happens if San Francisco lose to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

What happens if San Francisco 49ers lose to Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFC Championship game?

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. Kyle Shanahan and his players are on an impressive twelve-game winning streak. After they traded for running back Christian McCaffrey, everything changed. Then, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as an incredible player.

[Click here to watch Phialdelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers online free]

Meanwhile, the Eagles were the best team in the NFC. Though they suffered a bit in the final stretch of the season, because Jalen Hurts got injured, Philadelphia bounced back to clinch the No.1 seed and then absolutely dominated the New York Giants in the Divisional round.

So, 49ers and Eagles meet to fight for the NFC title and clinch a ticket to the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what happens if San Francisco lose to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the 49ers lose against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game?

If the 49ers lose to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, San Francisco will be officially eliminated. Then, after winning the conference, Philadelphia would go to the Super Bowl and their next rival could be the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals.

In case the Eagles beat the 49ers, they would be playing on their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history. Philadelphia hoisted the trophy on Super Bowl LII winning over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in one of the greatest upsets ever.

The Eagles lost Super Bowl XV against the Raiders and Super Bowl XXXIX facing the Patriots. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.