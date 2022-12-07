It seems not all wide receivers are having good times while others are doing well but their teams are struggling to win games. Check here who are the worst.

Who are the worst wide receivers in the 2022 NFL season?

So far, entering Week 14, the best Wide Receiver is Davante Adams with 12 touchdowns and 1176 yards and 14.9 yards per reception. But Stefon Diggs is close with 10 touchdowns and 1,202 yards.

Adams is considered the best quarterback of the 2022 season but his team, the Las Vegas Raiders, is struggling to win games and they are unlikely to make the playoffs.

The wide receiver with the stickiest hands is Greg Dortch as he has an 87.2% catching percentage (39 targets divided by 34 receptions).

Who are the three worst WRs in the NFL in 2022?

Juju Smith-Schuster (Chiefs): After 10 games as a starter, 52 receptions and 688 yards he has only two touchdowns. But his stats aren't bad, just a bit below the projection for this season.

Michael Pittman Jr (Colts): His touchdown production is lower than ever, only two touchdowns, 755 yards, 76 receptions and 9.9 yards per reception.

Darnell Mooney (Bears): 12 games as a starter, 12.3 yards per reception and only two 2 touchdowns, that doesn't work for the Bears, and the worst are the two fumbles Mooney has in 2022.