Aaron Rodgers continues to have big complaint with the NFL: ‘Hate it’

Aaron Rodgers is playing what will almost certainly be his final season as a professional in the NFL, and there are things keeping him from performing with the comfort he would like. During his one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, A-Rod continues to stay true to his way of thinking.

After three weeks wearing the black & gold jersey, Rodgers has established himself as one of the Steelers’ key figures. With a 2-1 record, Pittsburgh will now look to win the international game against the Minnesota Vikings. In that sense, the franchise trusts its quarterback to lead them deep into the season.

Comfort on the field isn’t only about positioning or physical contact. Sometimes the gear plays a role in how a player prepares for and delivers a top performance. In Rodgers’ case, his discomfort stems from the NFL’s new mandatory helmet.

What did Rodgers say about the NFL helmet?

“Hate it. Hate it, hate it. I mean I wore this one last year, had no concussions, some arbitrary ruling. It makes obsolete now. Silly. I should have pushed it more, petitioned to wear it again one more time. … it looks terrible,” said Aaron Rodgers about the new mandatory helmet, according to Brooke Pryor.

Aaron Rodgers, starting QB for the Steelers

Rodgers’ history with the NFL helmet

Rodgers wore a Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD helmet for many years. It was his preferred helmet, one he was comfortable with, fully adapted to, and even familiar with how it felt and sounded. However, the league decided to ban it after ruling it did not meet the safety standards required for players.

The model Rodgers favored was reviewed by league officials and failed the most recent safety tests. As a result, A-Rod was forced to change his protection. His complaint isn’t just about aesthetics but also about comfort. The new helmet is bigger, rounder, and appears bulkier than the old one, something that doesn’t sit well with the Steelers quarterback.