Mike Tomlin reveals one of his biggest source of inspiration ahead of Steelers-Vikings clash in Ireland

The NFL is once again going international, and Week 4 will feature the latest installment of this year’s global series — this time in Ireland. Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Dublin to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a matchup that, under the right circumstances, could very well be a Super Bowl preview.

The Steelers’ trip to this particular destination carries special significance, as it draws an undeniable connection to Dan Rooney — the late franchise owner whose roots trace directly back to Ireland.

Mike Tomlin didn’t shy away from the moment. In his recent press conference, the Steelers head coach spoke about how Rooney played a pivotal role in bringing the team to Irish soil — and how he’ll be honoring his legacy every step of the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think a lot about the late Ambassador Rooney and how fired up he would be about this trip, and how important the development of this trip was for him,” the HC said, via the team’s website.

Owner Dan Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

“And so I’ve been thinking a lot about it. I’m sure I’ll be thinking a lot about it this week, and I certainly will be thinking a lot about him when we’re there. Man, you talk about a guy who certainly had a lot of passion for Ireland, and obviously for the Steelers, and then serving as ambassador to Ireland. I’m sure he’s going to be smiling down at us this weekend.”

Advertisement

see also Mike Tomlin reveals Steelers’ prep for Vikings game in Ireland, possibly Aaron Rodgers’ final international matchup

Building on Foxborough

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a critical challenge as they look to rebound from a disappointing performance against the New England Patriots. While a win is always the goal, the Steelers’ offense looked disjointed and struggled to find a rhythm, leaving many questions about their readiness for the upcoming clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

This week’s matchup against a formidable Vikings defense will be a true test of their resolve and a chance to prove they’ve made the necessary adjustments. Pittsburgh’s offensive line must provide better protection for Aaron Rodgers, and the play-calling needs to be more aggressive and unpredictable.

A significant improvement in all phases of the game will be essential if the Steelers hope to secure a victory and get back on track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Steelers?

With the goal of staying on the winning track, here’s a look at the upcoming games on Pittsburgh’s schedule:

@ Minnesota Vikings, September 28

Bye Week

vs Cleveland Browns, October 12

@ Cincinnati Bengals, October 16

vs Green Bay Packers, October 26

Advertisement

SurveyCan the Steelers take control of the AFC North by season’s end? Can the Steelers take control of the AFC North by season’s end? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE