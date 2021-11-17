Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at those who still doubt Matthew Stafford's talents and ability to lead an offense.

The Los Angeles Rams made one of the boldest moves of the NFL offseason by trading for Matthew Stafford. They gave away picks and Jared Goff to land the former Detroit Lions quarterback and let him lead their high-octane offense.

Stafford looked like an MVP candidate early in the season. It became clear that the Lions failed him throughout his entire career and the fans were ecstatic to finally watch him in a position to succeed.

However, he's been far from solid over the past couple of weeks, throwing several Jared Goffish passes and failing to move the chains, once again raising questions about his abilities. That's why Packers star Aaron Rodgers shut down that narrative right away.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down Matthew Stafford's Critics

“I'm not here for any Matthew Stafford slander. Those are trash comments. I’m a huge Stafford fan and have been for a long time,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “We played against him for so many years. He’s one of the most gifted throwers in football, definitely of my generation. I’m a fan. He’s a tough dude and has played through some crazy injuries. I’m a big fan and he’s having a really nice season."

This isn't the first time that Rodgers lauds Stafford's talents. Several months ago, he said that he was one of the most underrated players in the league and that he had been doing Patrick Mahomes' no-look passes long before Pat even entered the league:

"I must say this. You know, a guy who probably doesn't get anywhere near the credit for doing s--t like that all the time, he wears No. 9 and plays in Detroit," Rodgers said."That dude, what he does with the ball, it's impressive. It's really, really impressive."

Stafford is too talented and finally has good weapons at his disposal. Sean McVay has proven to be a great offensive-minded coach, and it's only a matter of time before they turn things around again.