Steelers confirm key update on Aaron Rodgers’ decision between retirement and Super Bowl run with Pittsburgh in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers still do not know whether Aaron Rodgers will return for the 2026 season. Amid the many reports that have surfaced about the quarterback’s future in recent days, Gerry Dulac published team owner Art Rooney II’s latest stance on the situation.

“We don’t know what Aaron is thinking right now. So, we don’t want to jump to conclusions until we know that. We don’t want to jump to conclusions until Mike and Aaron have a chance to really sit down and talk about how they would feel about working together for another year. So, there’s more to come on that front. Let’s put it that way.”

Rodgers will become a free agent in the coming weeks, but a positive factor for the Steelers is that the quarterback admitted this year in Pittsburgh was a great experience. Now, with Mike McCarthy as head coach, he could look to pursue a second Super Bowl in his legendary career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers’ retirement decision

Aaron Rodgers is leaning toward the option of coming back in 2026 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the way he experienced last season could undoubtedly be a key factor in his decision to return.

“Speaking of Rodgers, he has emerged from the 2025 season refreshed. One source I spoke to said Rodgers is in a much better place coming out of his year with the Steelers compared with his previous two years with the Jets. He greatly valued his experience in Pittsburgh, and teammates raved about him, both publicly and in exit meetings with the team. The Steelers have been open to a Rodgers return since early in the season, and I don’t sense that has changed. The Steelers’ combination of head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio makes the transition seamless.”

Advertisement

Steelers franchise QB for the future

see also Aaron Rodgers teammate confirms to Steelers if he wants to return and play with Pittsburgh in 2026

In addition, Fowler mentions that Mike McCarthy is optimistic about what he has seen from Will Howard as a prospect in the quarterback room. That could be the transition plan in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

“On the flip side, the Steelers really like how Will Howard has developed. A preseason hand injury stunted his progress, but Pittsburgh believes it might have something; his command of the huddle, sharpness at the line of scrimmage and ability to ingratiate with teammates have stood out. Rodgers took pride in mentoring Howard, so another year of that pairing could be effective.”