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Starting and backup QBs on Browns vs Steelers depth charts today for TNF in 2026 NFL Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns kick off Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers clash on Thursday Night Football with AFC North rival the Cleveland Browns. With an infamous clash of quarterbacks, both teams look to progress to a 3-1 record.

In Week 3, the Steelers saw arguably the best game of 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers under center. Rodgers torched the Cincinnati Bengals completing 19/34 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns, one interception (though not his fault), and a passer rating of 101.6.

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As for the Browns, they also have seen a revamped version of Deshaun Watson. In Week 3, Watson was not brilliant by any stretch, but was effective enough to beat a tough Carolina Panthers team. Watson completed 16/30 for 144 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks for an 88.8 passer rating.

Steelers QB depth chart vs Browns

While Rodgers is the clear-cut starter, all teams must have a plan B. Rodgers was famously tackled hard in Week 2 and fortunately he didn’t get injured, but stuff like that can happen. Hence, the depth chart is as follows:

  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Mason Rudolph
  • Will Howard (Emergency QB3)
  • Drew Allar (Inactive)
See also

Steelers trade Joey Porter Jr. to Cowboys: Updated CB depth charts in Pittsburgh and Dallas

Browns QB depth chart vs Steelers

Deshaun Watson has established himself as the QB1 of the Browns. However, he is injury prone and this is football, a high-contact sport. Also, Cleveland also has a highly-named backup in Shedeur Sanders. This is their depth chart for this TNF:

  • Deshaun Watson
  • Shedeur Sanders
  • Taylen Green (Emergency QB)

Key takeaways

  • Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s Week 3 victory.
  • Deshaun Watson recorded 144 passing yards and two touchdowns to beat the Carolina Panthers.
  • Shedeur Sanders serves as the primary backup quarterback on Cleveland’s current depth chart.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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