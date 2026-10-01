Starting and backup QBs on Browns vs Steelers depth charts today for TNF in 2026 NFL Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers clash on Thursday Night Football with AFC North rival the Cleveland Browns. With an infamous clash of quarterbacks, both teams look to progress to a 3-1 record.
In Week 3, the Steelers saw arguably the best game of 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers under center. Rodgers torched the Cincinnati Bengals completing 19/34 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns, one interception (though not his fault), and a passer rating of 101.6.
As for the Browns, they also have seen a revamped version of Deshaun Watson. In Week 3, Watson was not brilliant by any stretch, but was effective enough to beat a tough Carolina Panthers team. Watson completed 16/30 for 144 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks for an 88.8 passer rating.
Steelers QB depth chart vs Browns
While Rodgers is the clear-cut starter, all teams must have a plan B. Rodgers was famously tackled hard in Week 2 and fortunately he didn’t get injured, but stuff like that can happen. Hence, the depth chart is as follows:
- Aaron Rodgers
- Mason Rudolph
- Will Howard (Emergency QB3)
- Drew Allar (Inactive)
Browns QB depth chart vs Steelers
Deshaun Watson has established himself as the QB1 of the Browns. However, he is injury prone and this is football, a high-contact sport. Also, Cleveland also has a highly-named backup in Shedeur Sanders. This is their depth chart for this TNF:
- Deshaun Watson
- Shedeur Sanders
- Taylen Green (Emergency QB)
Key takeaways
- Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s Week 3 victory.
- Deshaun Watson recorded 144 passing yards and two touchdowns to beat the Carolina Panthers.
- Shedeur Sanders serves as the primary backup quarterback on Cleveland’s current depth chart.