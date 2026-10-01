Did the Steelers trade Joey Porter Jr. before game vs Browns in Week 4?

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns, bringing an unexpected end to the cornerback’s time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers received a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick in the deal.

Porter had already been dealing with a back injury and had not played in the Steelers’ first three games of the 2026 season. However, after the trade, the cornerback indicated that he could be ready to play for the Cowboys against the Houston Texans, making the timing of the move even more notable.

The trade also ended a complicated situation between Porter and the Steelers. The CB was entering the final year of his rookie contract, while Pittsburgh had been trying to reach an agreement on a long-term extension. Ultimately, the two sides could not find common ground, leading the Steelers to move on from one of their most important defensive players.

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Why did Steelers trade Joey Porter Jr.?

The main reason behind the trade was the failure to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Porter wanted a long-term deal that reflected his value, while the Steelers and the cornerback’s camp could not find a number that satisfied both sides. There was ultimately no middle ground between the two parties.

Reports indicated that Pittsburgh had offered Porter a contract worth slightly more than $27 million per year, but the cornerback did not agree to the proposal. The Steelers also have a longstanding preference against negotiating contract extensions during the regular season, which made it increasingly difficult for the situation to continue without a resolution.

With Porter already dealing with a back issue and the contract dispute unresolved, the Steelers ultimately determined that trading him was preferable to allowing the situation to continue. Dallas, meanwhile, saw an opportunity to add a talented young cornerback who could potentially make an immediate impact once healthy.

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For Porter, the move gives him a fresh start with the Cowboys and an opportunity to prove his value in a new environment. For Pittsburgh, the trade closes the door on a contract situation that had remained unresolved and gives the Steelers additional draft capital for the future.

Key takeaways

Joey Porter Jr. was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dallas Cowboys gave a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick for the cornerback.

gave a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick for the cornerback. Porter could play on Sunday against the Texans despite a back injury.