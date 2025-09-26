Trending topics:
Aaron Rodgers reveals what excites him about Ireland ahead of Vikings vs Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has seen it almost all in the NFL. However, going to Ireland for the first time ever opened an exciting window for him as the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

By Bruno Milano

Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL travels to Dublin, Ireland for the first time ever. The Pittsburgh Steelers will “host” the Minnesota Vikings and all eyes are placed on Aaron Rodgers facing a former divisional foe. However, the quarterback is excited to try something… outside of the football field.

Speaking to the media just hours after the team landed, beer was a talking point. Why? Well, Ireland has one of the world’s most famous beer, the Guinness. Rodgers is apparently excited to grab a few right where they’re made.

“I don’t really drink beer, but if I do, I drink Guinness. I’ve heard it tastes different off the tap in Ireland,” Rodgers said before admitting he’s had it in Northern Ireland before. It was great, but I’m excited to see what it tastes like here.”

Rodgers’ record vs. Vikings does point to Guinnesses being on the menu

You’d assume Guinness beers will fall from the sky if the Steelers manage to beat the Vikings. When looking at Rodgers’ record against Minnesota, there are reasons to be positive.

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers has a 17-12-1 record vs. Minnesota. He has 59 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and a passer rating of 105.4. He has dominated the Vikings and this is likely the last time he’ll face them, hence you can bet that he will be motivated.

Aaron Rodgers responds firmly to Mike Tomlin’s warning on targeting Steelers receivers

The Steelers are not cooking with Rodgers

Having Rodgers on a new-formed offense created hype but three weeks in, the offense hasn’t been better than last season’s. Rodgers hasn’t been bad per se, but this team has no running game and that puts too much pressure on Rodgers, who is in his farewell tour, to be able to move the chains.

Rodgers is completing 65.1% of his passes, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The Steelers are 2-1 but their wins are not precisely big time. In the NFL, a win is a win, but who you beat also matters.

Better Collective Logo