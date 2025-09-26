Mike Tomlin reveals who he would’ve preferred as Vikings’ QB1 vs Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings boast two key quarterbacks on their roster: the talented yet inexperienced J.J. McCarthy and the seasoned, battle-tested veteran Carson Wentz. Ahead of the big showdown next Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed whether he’d rather face the younger QB or the experienced signal-caller.

In a recent conversation with the media, Tomlin recalled a similar situation from last season, when his team was preparing for a key matchup against the Colts. At the time, the debate centered around whether they’d be facing Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco. The HC admitted then that he preferred to go up against the rookie rather than the experienced vet — a mindset that may still apply today.

“We were in a similar situation a year ago, we were playing in Indianapolis, and I commented to the guys, keep Richardson upright, don’t put [Joe] Flacco in the game. And Flacco ended up in the game,” Tomlin told reporters.

“I don’t necessarily view it as a negative thing for the Minnesota Vikings, at least in the short-term, that Carson is playing for them,” he also added. “He’s a grizzly veteran. Oftentimes, particularly when you have a young, inexperienced quarterback, there’s some big-time benefits of playing with a vet backup.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings.

“The veteran guy oftentimes does the intangible components of the job very well. They oftentimes are able to carry more schematic responsibility and so forth at the line of scrimmage.”

Who will start at QB for the Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings will likely be entrusting their offense to veteran quarterback Carson Wentz for the Week 4 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. This move comes as J.J. McCarthy continues to rehab a high ankle sprain suffered last week.

McCarthy did not participate in practice throughout the week, clearing the path for Wentz, who is coming off a solid relief appearance and his first start for the Vikings.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell has expressed confidence in the veteran, who will be tasked with navigating a tough Steelers defense as the Vikings embark on their international trip.

When and where will the Steelers and Vikings face off?

NFL fans worldwide need to mark their calendars for a historic Week 4 matchup as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first-ever regular-season game held in Ireland.

The highly anticipated contest will take place on Sunday, September 28th, 2025, with an early kickoff time of 9:30 AM E.T. (6:30 AM P.T.). The unique venue for this transatlantic battle is the iconic Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.