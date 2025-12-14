Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys seemed to have everything lost before the trade deadline. However, Jerry Jones did not give up and acquired defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson, believing that making the playoffs was possible.

From that point on, the Cowboys won three straight games, and although they lost to the Lions last week, they are still very much alive in their attempt to secure a postseason berth.

However, the margin for error is gone. A loss against the Minnesota Vikings could leave them on the brink of elimination, abruptly ending their dream of contending for the Super Bowl.

What happens if Cowboys lose today vs Vikings?

If the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Minnesota Vikings, they would fall to a 6-7-1 record, greatly complicating their chances of making the playoffs. In the wild card race, they would no longer have options, as the No. 7 spot in the NFC would be more than three games out of reach.

Can the Cowboys win the NFC East?

Yes. The Dallas Cowboys could still win the NFC East even if they lose to the Vikings, and that would be their only path to the playoffs. In this scenario, they would need to win their final three games and hope the Eagles lose all of their remaining matchups on the schedule to become division champions.

