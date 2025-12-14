What happens if Cowboys win today against Vikings on SNF in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?

The Dallas Cowboys, currently holding a 6-6-1 record entering today’s Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings, must focus solely on winning if they want to increase their playoff probability, which currently stands at a meager 8%.

If the Cowboys defeat the Vikings today in Week 15 at home, their playoff probability would only rise slightly to an 11% chance, which is still a low percentage in the NFC East.

The Cowboys’ advantage is that they will be playing at home, and they have not lost a home game since Week 9. Their last two home victories against the Eagles and Chiefs put them in a favorable situation, although they did lose on the road to the Lions in Week 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent Cowboys vs. Vikings head-to-head

The Cowboys’ most recent home game against the Vikings was a 24-28 loss, where Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns and one interception, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Cowboys have not won a NFL game against the Vikings at AT&T Stadium since 2013.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

On the flip side, the Cowboys have won three games against the Vikings since 2020, all of them in Minnesota. Today’s Week 15 game could extend that winning streak, which began in 2020, to four victories (with the most recent win being in 2022).

Advertisement

see also NFL playoff clinching scenarios: What do Broncos, Patriots, Rams need to secure postseason on Sunday?

The Vikings don’t have much to lose; the season has been genuinely poor for them this year, and it’s unlikely they can salvage anything positive after so much suffering, especially entering the game against the Cowboys with a 5-8 record, sitting 4th in the NFC North.