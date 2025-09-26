NFL News: Aaron Rodgers turns heads with major complaint ahead of Steelers vs Vikings game in Ireland

For the first time this season, the NFL is heading to Europe — specifically to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. There, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings will go head-to-head in what promises to be a clash between playoff hopefuls. However, there’s one particular aspect of the trip that doesn’t sit well with Aaron Rodgers.

The battle-tested veteran and former Super Bowl champion with the Packers has logged countless miles since entering the league — and at this stage of his career, every day of rest holds significant value.

In a recent media session ahead of the team’s trip to Ireland, Rodgers made it clear he would have preferred to travel on a different day to allow for more rest between games.

“It is what it is, but if the schedule had been a little different, if I could have chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday; Tuesday is the day off,” he said Friday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “Good to get out, see some things. It’s a beautiful country, it seems like, from pictures.”

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The schedule is tight

Rodgers’ complaints quickly reached the Steelers’ leadership, and it was team owner Art Rooney II who revealed to the media that the tight schedule forced Mike Tomlin’s squad to travel to Dublin on Thursday night.

“I would’ve liked to have the guys over here for a few more days, too,” Rooney said, via Pryor. “But we’re in the middle of the season, so we had to do what’s best for the football side of things.”

On Sunday morning, the Steelers and Vikings will kick off the NFL’s first game of the season to be played in Europe, in a showdown between two potential Super Bowl contenders.

