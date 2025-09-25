Aaron Rodgers responds firmly to Mike Tomlin’s warning on targeting Steelers receivers

In last Tuesday’s press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that receivers DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III could be targeted more often in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. The admission indirectly touched Aaron Rodgers, who responded without hesitation.

Tomlin’s subtle warning to Rodgers shed light on a situation within the Steelers, as the black & gold franchise has not utilized its receivers as aggressively through the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season. Finding offensive options remains a key factor.

Rodgers addressed the topic Tomlin put on the table, saying there has indeed been a lack of offensive involvement from the receivers. Far from dodging the issue, A-Rod was open to discussing the impact of his role as quarterback on the offensive side of the ball.

What did Rodgers say in response to Tomlin’s warning?

“Would love to get the ball to Calvin (Austin) and DK a lot more. But the way teams are playing us, we’ve had to be a little more patient. We’re trying to run the ball. I think we made some improvement in that phase last week. But there’s a lot more room for improvement,” Rodgers said via the team’s website.

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

“He knows I have a lot of confidence in him,” Rodgers added when asked about his attempts to target Austin. The relationship between the Steelers’ quarterback and his receivers is shaping up to be a key storyline heading into Sunday’s matchup in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tomlin’s warning

In his usual press conference, Tomlin pointed directly at the need to involve his key weapons. “I don’t have any reservations about our ability to get DK the ball. If people want to allocate schematics of multiple people to him, that’s why it’s a team game. He’s doing a lot of things well. Really comfortable with the trajectory of our divisional labor in that space,” Tomlin said.