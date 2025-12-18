Aaron Rodgers played many games against the Detroit Lions during his legendary tenure as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Now, the veteran will face a major challenge when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Ford Field, and he spoke about what the pressure in that stadium means with the crowd noise.

“Well, back in the day when we played there, it wasn’t a big factor. In the early years we played there, there would be some games where you had some crowd noise, but, I would say since Dan Campbell got there, it’s been a different type of crowd. Dan has obviously created a good culture there and the fans are believing, showing up early and really loud. So, it’s a really good environment to play in.”

The Steelers have an 8-6 record, and a victory over the Lions could put them very close to winning the AFC North and clinching a playoff berth. Their most recent home performance against the Dolphins appears to have renewed their Super Bowl hopes.

What’s the Steelers remaining schedule?

The Steelers’ remaining schedule includes two road games against the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns. Then, in Week 18, they will host a blockbuster matchup to face the Baltimore Ravens. That could decide the AFC North champion.

Did the Steelers clinch a playoff spot?

No. The Steelers have not clinched a playoff spot and do not have any scenarios to do so this week. The fastest path would be to defeat the Detroit Lions and hope the Ravens lose to the Patriots and the Packers. That would make their Week 18 matchup irrelevant.

Can the Steelers make the playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs if they win their games against the Lions, Browns, and Ravens. They would not depend on anyone else. This combination would give them the AFC North and also a crucial home postseason game in the Wild Card round.