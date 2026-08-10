Michael Pittman Jr misses Steelers practice as Aaron Rodgers has to adjust without two key weapons

The Pittsburgh Steelers have new faces and old, known quantities on their offense. For instance, Aaron Rodgers is still there. New face Michael Pittman is sidelined and the wideout is poised to have a big role in the offense.

Michael Pittman was traded in to be one of the main weapons for a returning Aaron Rodgers. However, he exited Saturday’s practice with a leg injury, and missed Monday practice altogether.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Mike McCarthy confirmed Pittman suffered a leg injury, though he didn’t specify when the wideout will be fit again. Hence, Aaron Rodgers is using rookie Germie Bernard as one of the main targets right now. McCarthy is tasked with bringing the Steelers to relevance. Meanwhile, former head coach Mike Tomlin sent a subtle shot to the Steelers.

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Pittman is not the only WR missing time

DK Metcalf is entering his second year as part of the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he was not spotted in the final half of Saturday’s practice, nor was he seen on Monday. While no injury has been disclosed, it’s still curious to see him missing time.

I know everyone been begging for Germie content.



Here is an insane toe drag catch from 17 pic.twitter.com/j5bkOubtqb — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) August 4, 2026

Metcalf and Pittman should be the best two receivers on the Steelers. Hence, not having both could have a little setback on the offense progression. Still, it’s a golden opportunity for rookie Germie Bernard to get the spotlight.

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Steelers updated WR depth chart for 2026 NFL season

Mike McCarthy might not be regarded as an innovator. However, his offenses usually look good and his record as a head coach is pretty good too. Now, his offensive mind must use the following wideouts to have a great passing game with Aaron Rodgers throwing the football: