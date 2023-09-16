Aaron Rodgers is reportedly working towards an improbable playoff return after sustaining a torn Achilles in the first game of the season. As reported by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the quarterback underwent surgery on Wednesday aiming to be back in the lineup in around four months.

The report indicates that Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed a specialized procedure on Rodgers often referred to as a “speed bridge”. They inserted an internal brace to address his fully torn left Achilles, which protects the repair and potentially enables an earlier return that ideally would be set for January.

Additionally, this information suggest that Rodgers may undergo platelet-rich plasma injections to support his recovery. While there are no guarantees that he will be able to return this season, he appears to be ready to do anything to get back to the field. This choice demonstrates his commitment with the Jets after injuring just four snaps into the game.

Aaron Rodgers Is Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers expressed his determination to stage a comeback this season. “Give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should, or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration.”

In the meantime, Rodgers will have to watch from the sidelines as the Jets rally behind Zach Wilson. The third-year quarterback, who encountered enormous difficulties in his first two seasons, displayed promise as the Jets managed to achieve a comeback victory against the Bills in week 1.

Rodgers stated his confidence in Wilson. “I’m very confident in Zach, and I think he’s confident in himself, which is the most important thing. It was an important offseason for him,” Rodgers told McAfee. “Very important to get his confidence back and to be able to work on some of the little fundamental things that you’ve seen show up in the preseason.”

How Old Is Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers is 39 years old.