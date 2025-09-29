Adonai Mitchell receives message from Colts HC Shane Steichen after unbelievable fumble vs Rams

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams that have shocked the NFL. However, their undefeated record was broken after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. One of the reasons why was a bad decision made by wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. However, head coach Shane Steichen has sort of downplayed the mistake.

Adonai Mitchell had the chance to score a 76-yard touchdown and put his team ahead. However, he fumbled inches before entering the endzone and that caused a touchback. He also said to reporters after the game that the mistake is “unacceptable.” Mitchell also had a holding penalty that brought back a 53-yard touchdown by Jonathan Taylor.

For head coach Shane Steichen, Mitchell’s mistake is not as bad as people make it seem. “It’s hard to explain in that situation, but we have a lot of faith in ‘AD’ and this is a bump in the road for him. He’s going to bounce back, and we have a lot of confidence in his abilities.”

This is not the first time a touchback costs the Colts

The Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin once said “two is a pattern.” Well, with that in mind, the Colts then have a bad habit of fumbling on the goal-line. Not even a year ago, running back Jonathan Taylor did the exact same thing.

It’s also a mistake that is incredibly easy to avoid. Just make sure you step into the endzone before dropping the ball. However, it seems like the Colts’ players are so eager to celebrate that they are making this awful mistakes and in the NFL, those are costly.

Steichen knows fixing this is part of his job

Steichen said that it is “a point of emphasis” to not make mistakes with the ball, especially when they are avoidable. “I have to do a better job of emphasizing it more,” Steichen said. “It starts with me.” It seems like the coach knows a bit of a culture change is needed in that regard.

The Colts have been one of the best teams in the NFL as well. It’s not like they’re in a crisis, but it needs to be said that, should Mitchell held the ball for a second longer, the Colts could be 4-0 instead of 3-1 after the Rams game.