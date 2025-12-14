Is Davante Adams playing today for Rams vs Lions in 2025 NFL Week 15?

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to cement their first seed in the NFC. To do so, they would love to win their Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. However, one of their best wide receivers, Davante Adams, popped up in the injury report. Will he be playing?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Adams is expected to play against the Lions despite dealing with a hamstring injury during the week. Hence, the Lions will have to prepare to deal with a nightmare.

Detroit has one of the most injured secondaries in the NFL. Adams leads the NFL with 14 touchdowns. That matchup is something Matthew Stafford will surely look to exploit once the Rams step into the red zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rams have a very well-known, yet unstoppable tactic. Let others guide the drive, and then let Adams finish it. The Lions are not a healthy team right now, so all signs point to the Lions not being able to win that battle this week.

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

Advertisement

Adams scores, but Puka drives the offense

While Adams has been used as the deadliest weapon in the NFL, the fact is that the other wideout, Puka Nacua, is the one behind this team’s success. Nacua is frequently targeted and he always delivers.

Advertisement

see also Sean McVay, Rams make key decision on one of Matthew Stafford’s teammates

Nacua leads the NFL in receptions despite missing two games. He has 1,186 yards and six touchdowns this year. Stafford looks for him constanty to move the chains. Not only does Nacua has great routes, but also safe hands and the ability to rack up yards after catch.

Advertisement

Rams can’t relax

If the Rams want that first seed, they can’t slip up. They are tied at 10-3 with the Seahawks but hold the tiebreaker for now. Both teams face again next week in Seattle. Hence, a loss here could make them go into that game second in the NFC West.

The Packers are also in the mix of getting the first seed and the Niners are one game below. Even if the Rams have been excellent, the NFC is so tight, a loss could cost them a lot.

Advertisement