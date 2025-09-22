Daniel Jones makes $100,000 in bonuses after Colts win: How much do the Giants pay Russell Wilson for winning in the NFL?

Realities couldn’t be any more different for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants compared to Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. As we take a look at each quarterback’s contracts with their respective NFL teams, the win bonuses stand out.

Jones has unlocked a whole new level to his play in the NFL with the Colts. Indianapolis has put the league on notice, taking control of the AFC South early in the season and looking like a juggernaut. As a result, Jones is one strong candidate to the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s adventure with the Giants couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start. It seems Week 2’s performance was only an oasis in the desert. The 2025 NFL season could be headed for disaster already in The Big Apple. While Jones is paid $100,000 in bonuses after each win (in which he plays 50% of the snaps), Wilson has yet to secure a win bonus in New York.

How much does Wilson make in win bonuses?

Though Wilson has yet to walk out with a victory on a Giants uniform, the 36-year-old quarterback is signed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract which includes win incentives. According to Spotrac, the Giants will pay Wilson $176,471 for each triumph in which he plays at least 50% of the snaps on offense.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis signed Jones to a higher deal, at one-year for $14M. Jones’ bonuses for wins are cheaper, though Wilson has yet to cost the Giants any money on that regard as he’s yet to win. In more ways than one, New York found out that cheap is expensive in the long run.

Sick and tired

Only three weeks into the campaign, fans are voicing their discomfort and calling for rookie Jaxson Dart to take over under center. Needless to say, the G-men must right the ship fast. New York was not thought to be a playoff team coming out of the NFC East, but any expectation set on them is now being crushed to the ground.

Watching Jones thrive in Indy is far from a pleasant sight for the fanbase in New York, too. The ‘Indiana Jones’ era got off to an unbeatable beginning, and that only adds to frustration in NYC. For what it’s worth, the Giants handed Wilson a deal including playoff incentives.

Playoffs pay off

If Wilson played 55% of the total offensive snaps in the season and clinched a playoff berth, New York would pay him an extra $500,000. If he reached 75% of the snaps, the bonus would increase by another $500,000.

Moreover, in case New York wins a playoff game with Wilson playing over 55% of the snaps, the Giants would foot yet another $500k bill. This last incentive would have a maximum of two wins. With how the season is looking so far, it’s safe to assume that money will stay in New York’s bank account.

As for Jones, his deal with the Colts doesn’t include a playoff berth incentive. Instead, his playing time bonus actually depends on securing a ticket to the postseason.

If Indianapolis makes the NFL playoffs, it could pay Jones up to $1M if he plays in 60% of the snaps. This bonus is non-cumulative, contrary to Wilson’s. Moreover, the signal-caller would be paid $250,000 for playoff wins in which he appears in at least half of the total snaps on offense.