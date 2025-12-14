NFL playoff clinching scenarios: What do Broncos, Patriots, Rams need to secure postseason on Sunday?

Thanks to amazing seasons from their starting quarterbacks the Denver Broncos (11-2), New England Patriots (11-2), and Los Angeles Rams (10-3) are looking like the biggest Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. However, in order to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy, they must first make it to the postseason. In Week 15, all three sides can secure their berth in the Playoffs.

Needless to say, the Broncos, Patriots, and Rams will all face a tough matchup in Week 15. In order to clinch a playoff seed, all three will have to take down a playoff-caliber opponent. It’s only fitting. For one to be the best, one must beat the best.

The New England Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills (9-4) at Gillette Stadium in a pivotal AFC East showdown. The ‘Drake & Josh’ series will have its second edition of the 2025 NFL campaign after Drake Maye and the Pats took Josh Allen and the Bills by surprise in Week 5.

The Broncos will face the visiting Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) in the Mile High City. Meanwhile, the Rams will host the Detroit Lions (8-5) as Matthew Stafford will face his former team for the third time in his career. So far, he is 1-1 against the Lions.

Matthew Stafford (left), Bo Nix (middle), and Drake Maye (right)

How can the Broncos clinch a playoff seed in Week 15?

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss in Week 14, the Broncos only have the Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) to worry about in order to crown themselves AFC West champions. However, Denver can secure its place in the postseason without being crowned in the division yet. There are six scenarios in which Denver goes through to the NFL Playoffs.

Broncos defeat Packers OR

OR Broncos tie + Chargers lose OR

Broncos tie + Jaguars lose OR

Broncos tie + Texans lose or tie OR

Broncos tie + Colts lose or tie OR

Texans lose or tie + Colts lose or tie as long as both games don’t end in a tie

What do the Patriots need to punch their playoff ticket?

The Patriots will crown themselves AFC East champions—for the first time since 2019—with a win over the Bills in Week 15. Winning the division would guarantee a first-round home game for New England. If the Patriots lose to the Bills, the race for the division title will be wide open.

However, Maye and the Pats are after a bigger prize in the AFC: the first seed. As they share the same record as the Broncos, the playoff-clinching scenarios for the Patriots are identical to their counterparts in Colorado.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Patriots beat Bills OR

OR Patriots tie + Chargers lose OR

Patriots tie + Jaguars lose OR

Patriots tie + Texans lose or tie OR

Patriots tie + Colts lose or tie OR

Texans lose or tie + Colts lose or tie as long as both games don’t end in a tie

How can Los Angeles become playoff-bound on Sunday?

Though the Rams have looked like the best team in the NFC—and arguably the entire NFL—they can’t take their eyes off the prize. The NFC West is stacked with the Seattle Seahawks (10-3) and San Francisco 49ers (9-4).

A tiny slip up can prove the difference between winning the division or missing the playoffs entirely. Regardless, the odds are seemingly on the Rams’ side, who control their own destiny. Contrary to the Broncos and Patriots, there is only one scenario in which Los Angeles punches its ticket to the postseason in Week 15.

