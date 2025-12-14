What happens if Lions lose today to Rams in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?

The Detroit Lions won last week, but now, in today’s Week 15 matchup, they must avoid losing against the Los Angeles Rams. A defeat would cause them to drop significantly in the playoff picture and drastically lower their percentage chance of reaching the playoffs.

Should the Lions lose to the Rams in Week 15, their playoff probability would plummet from 52% to 39%. This would be catastrophic, as they would have only three games remaining in the regular season to try and recover and clinch a playoff spot.

If the Lions managed to win against the Cowboys at home last week, things shouldn’t be too difficult today playing against the Rams, who have not lost a game at SoFi Stadium since Week 5, when they fell to the 49ers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent Lions vs. Rams head-to-head

The last time the Lions played the Rams was at Ford Field, where they won the game 26-20 in overtime. Prior to that victory, they had also played a 2024 playoff game on January 14th, also in Detroit, with the Lions winning 24-23.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The Rams have not won a game against the Lions since 2021. That game was at SoFi Stadium, resulting in a nine-point margin victory, 28-19, for the home team. This marks only one home game for the Rams against the Lions in the last five years.

Advertisement

see also NFL playoff clinching scenarios: What do Broncos, Patriots, Rams need to secure postseason on Sunday?

The Rams obviously want to win today to avoid having to play the Lions in the playoffs. By defeating Detroit, they would severely complicate the Lions’ path to the playoffs, effectively eliminating a dangerous potential rival along the way.