Brandon Aiyuk slams the 49ers for keeping him on the roster despite exit desire

Brandon Aiyuk wants out of the San Francisco 49ers and is now warning them of what will happen in the future.

The saga between the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk has opened a new, somewhat heavy, chapter. The wideout has had enough, and basically told the team that he’s coming for them.

The 49ers are squatting Aiyuk’s contract, delaying having to release him to avoid the cap hit. But Aiyuk is tired of it. Aiyuk said on his Instagram, “Stop running from the belt. The truth is they (49ers) scared. They gonna say, ‘Oh, yeah, B.A. did this, B.A. did that.’ You know that s—. But what they not gonna say is ‘B.A. suck at football,’ because they know how I get.”

Aiyuk kept going. “And they running from that belt that’s on the way. It’s inevitable. It’s coming. Stop running.” Basically, once Aiyuk is out of the team, he’s all but promising to decimate the Niners on the field when they cross paths.

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Why are the 49ers keeping Aiyuk?

In simpler terms, it’s because they can. The fact is that the relationship broke way back, in 2014, after Aiyuk tore his ACL just weeks after the 49ers gave him a 4-year, $120 million extension. Aiyuk then defaulted that contract, which allowed the Niners to void $26 million in guarantees for 2026.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk posted a new video on Instagram:



“Stop running from the belt. The belt coming.” pic.twitter.com/i9s8yB6kvR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 7, 2026

That move gave the Niners the ability to cut Aiyuk until the eve of training camp. The thing is the 49ers want to trade him, to avoid paying all the rest. However, Aiyuk hasn’t played in two years, his market is freezing cold, and the contract should have to be re-worked as no NFL team is willing to swallow it.

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What is Aiyuk’s best play?

Aiyuk should just report to training camp, and force the Niners hand to deal with him. If not, the 49ers will just do nothing, and that harms Aiyuk more than it does to them. After all, they don’t need Aiyuk, but Aiyuk needs to get on the field as soon as possible.