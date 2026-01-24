Aaron Rodgers’ future with Steelers in doubt as veteran QB option emerges amid Mike McCarthys’ arrival

The imminent arrival of Mike McCarthy as the new head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers suggests a potential reunion that has many intrigued. Aaron Rodgers could be reunited with his former coach from Green Bay, although the quarterback’s future in Steel City remains far from certain.

That’s where the carousel of names begins to turn, and there is one in particular within the same division who would have no issue making the move to Pittsburgh. The name? Joe Flacco.

The former Super Bowl champion with the Ravens played last season for both the Browns and the Bengals, and after a major admission about his NFL future dismissing the idea of an imminent retirement, the veteran did not rule out the possibility of becoming a Steeler if given the call.

“There’s something about the Steelers that seems a little bit different because they were our rival for so many years,” Flacco said on the BMore Football Podcast, via the Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin. “But at the end of the day, I play football because I love it. It is a job of mine. If somebody is hiring me, that is a pretty big deal.“

Joe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals

What’s next for Rodgers after McCarthy’s arrival?

The arrival of Mike McCarthy as the new head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers has added a fascinating twist to the uncertain future of Aaron Rodgers. Following the departure of Mike Tomlin—the primary reason Rodgers landed in Pittsburgh—the veteran quarterback openly flirted with retirement and was widely expected to leave the franchise.

However, the hiring of McCarthy, with whom Rodgers famously won a Super Bowl in Green Bay, has reportedly reopened the door for a potential reunion in 2026. While the future Hall of Famer remains a free agent and has yet to define his next move, the chance to “run it back” with his longtime mentor might be the only thing capable of delaying his exit from the game.