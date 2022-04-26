Hutchinson is one of the big prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft, he has the perfect profile for the defensive line of any NFL team, but if Aidan ends up drafted by a bad franchise his career could be over before his time.

Aidan Hutchinson is one of the top names for the 2022 NFL Draft, he is a defensive end who developed his career with the University of Michigan Wolverines. All scouting reports put Hutchinson in the top 10 of available DEs in the draft.

Hutchinson's last season at Michigan was the second best of his college football career with 33 solo tackles, 22 assists and 14.0 sacks. The other good season as a Wolverine was in 2019 with 35 solo tackles, 34 assists and 4.5 sacks.

The worst moment of Hutchinson's college career was 2020 with a broken leg, but the following year, in his last season with the Wolverines, he demonstrated the aforementioned and the team took advantage of Hutchinson during the playoffs of the 2021 NCAA season.

What is the age and height of Aidan Hutchinson?

Aidan was born on August 9, 2022 in the city of Plymouth in the state of Michigan, he is 21 years old. He is 6-6 (1.98m) tall, the perfect size for a defensive end who usually falls between 6-3 and 6-8.

What is Hutchinson's weight and who are his parents?

269 lbs (122kg) is Hutchinson's official weight, although during his college career he weighed 265 lbs, after the scouting report an increase of 4 lbs (1.8kg) was noted. Aidan's father is named Chris Hutchinson and he also played football for Michigan, and Melissa Hutchinson is Aidan's mother.

What are the predicted NFL teams for Aidan Hutchinson?

It is highly likely that Hutchinson will play for the Jaguars as they need help on the defensive line, but the Lions also seem to be interested in Aidan, although fans say that if Aidan plays in Detroit his pro career could stall forever.