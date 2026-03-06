Geno Smith breaks silence after Raiders’ release ahead of 2026 NFL free agency

Losing your job is usually not a celebration motive, unless you are Geno Smith, who apparently couldn’t be happier to leave the Las Vegas Raiders. The team released him, and now, the quarterback will look for a new place to sling the football.

While likely destinations could be Smith’s reason to be pumped, the fact is that he is not the first player to be absolutely ecstatic to leave the Raiders. After all, Smith was sacked an NFL-worst 55 times. He got absolutely whacked during his time with the Sin City franchise.

Now, Smith posted “God is the GREATEST… THANK U LORD.” It seems like Smith wasn’t eager to be benched by soon-to-be first-overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Smith now has to go and pick wisely where he’ll play next.

Smith joins a list of players celebrating their goodbye to the Raiders

Two star wide receivers were also glad to leave the Raiders back in the day. Infamous Antonio Brown posted a clip running up and down his garden after getting cut by the Raiders. Then, when Davante Adams went from Raiders to Jets, he also was very relieved. In fact, when he was still on the Raiders, Adams went viral for saying “I gotta get the f— outta here before I lose my f—— life. I ain’t never been hit this many f—— times in my career. Every game, I get f—– up.”

Now, not only is Smith released, but it’s likely that pass-rusher Maxx Crosby will be traded. Crosby is very unhappy with the organization and it seems like they reached a point of no return. Hence, Crosby could also be happy to leave the team when it eventually happens.

The Raiders are headed towards an imminent rebuild

You know a team goes into rebuild mode when they bring a new, exciting coach, paired with a young, big-time prospect at quarterback, and that’s exactly what the Raiders are doing. They brought Klint Kubiak to become the new head coach and they will draft Fernando Mendoza barring any unprecedented disaster before the 2026 NFL Draft.

They also have a high-upside, second-year running back in Ashton Jeanty, and a young, elite tight end in Brock Bowers. The Raiders’ focus now must be getting a great offensive line to help their young core of players. The defense also must go into rebuilding mode, especially if they get a good package in return for Maxx Crosby.