It looks like things could get hot for the Saints before the start of the upcoming season as one of their players, Kamara, is in legal trouble that could end his season.

The 2022 NFL season hasn't started yet and there are already multiple controversial cases about player behavior, some of those cases are old like Deshaun Watson's case but others are new like what Alvin Kamara did against a guy in a Las Vegas elevator .

The New Orleans Saints had a relatively good season in 2021 with a winning record of 9-8-0, plus that was Sean Payton's last season as their head coach. But the team still doesn't have a quarterback to replace Drew Brees.

Alvin Kamara had a top notch season with the Saints with 898 rushing yards for 4 touchdowns on 240 attempts, plus Kamara also collected 439 receiving yards for 5 touchdowns and he was the Saints' broken tackles leader with 22.

What kind of legal problem does Alvin Kamara have?

After the Saints failed to play in last season's playoffs, Kamara was called up to the 2022 Pro Bowl (his fifth time). That event was hosted in Las Vegas, during that weekend Alvin Kamara beat up a man in an elevator, that incident turned into a felony battery charge that could get Kamara suspended for 6 games in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

The man who was hit by Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas is going to take a civil lawsuit against the player for financial damages. Kamara is confronting two main felonies, assault and battery and both carry upto 5 years behind bars.

