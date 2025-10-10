Analyst identifies 2 big needs for Panthers at trade deadline

The Carolina Panthers are still in competition to at least make noise in the NFC South division. After a 0-2 start, the Panthers now have a 2-3 record and sit third in the division standings, showing promise at times, including a 30-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Bryce Young is trying to find his best version after a rocky start to the season. He has gone 106 of 174 for 951 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions. He has carried the ball 13 times for 54 yards and one touchdown.

The trade deadline is set for Nov. 4, and many teams are already looking for options to bolster their squads for the rest of the season. They have a solid wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, but a couple of pieces could elevate them.

Analyst says Panthers should focus on two positions

With three weeks away from the trade deadline, the Panthers have two clear needs, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. The analyst believes a pass rusher and a linebacker are priorities for Carolina.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers

“It’s been a Jekyll and Hyde few weeks for the Panthers’ defense, which has pitched a shutout allowed 42 points, then slowed Miami for long stretches. Still, this team is off to its best start since 2021. If the Panthers want to remain in go-for-it mode ahead of the deadline, they still need help at linebacker and pass rusher,“ he said.

Carolina will clash against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, hoping to extend their good moment and secure another win to reach the .500 mark.