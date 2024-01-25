Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are trying to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a third Super Bowl victory in five years. Their next challenge is to go on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs’ head coach praised Lamar’s spectacular season. “I’ve always had a ton of respect for him from the time he got in the league. He is playing good football. He has been doing it all year. They’ve got a good team around him and he is good.”

Meanwhile, Mahomes is ready for one of the most anticipated games in recent years in the NFL facing Jackson. After the retirement of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, these are the new epic rivalries for younger generations.

“I knew they were going to put him in the right position to win. It’s cool to see that we’re finally playing our first playoff game against each other. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

NFL Playoffs 2024: Patrick Mahomes and the challenge of going on the road

Patrick Mahomes finally silenced the critics who doubted he could win his first playoff game on the road. Now, in another unprecedented scenario, the quarterback is ready for a conference championship game outside Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s different. We’ve played a lot of home games, but this is a new challenge, a new opportunity to go out there and see what we can do. Everybody is against you. You have to come together as a team and find a way to win. It’s a new opportunity to see what you’re really about.”

Mahomes also acknowledged that Travis Kelce will be a key factor to lead such a young offense at Baltimore. The tight end had one of his best games of the season against the Bills.

“I don’t know if it was the rest or if it was because it’s the playoffs. The playoffs is a different intensity for him. He likes that. He likes playing in the big games and go up against the best. That’s what makes him so special. He is able to make his game rise to another level. I’m just glad he is on my team.”

Patrick Mahomes explain why Lamar Jackson deserves the MVP

Patrick Mahomes was asked if his numbers were enough to challenge Lamar’s quest for a second MVP award. The Chiefs’ quarterback was honest and admitted there’s no chance.

“This year, my stats and my numbers, I don’t know if I was in that conversation. He led his team. MVP is leading your team, winning football games and he did that all year. It’s a challenge to go against the best. It motivates you. To win the Super Bowl, you have to beat the best.”